FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

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Ranjit Singh's avatar
Ranjit Singh
3h

Good article. My brother often says "Post-war America is always pre-war America." America is in a perpetual state of war. War is all that any citizen under thirty has ever known. This sad condition not only leads the country into deeper debt. It reveals how utterly bereft we are of leadership willing and able to engage in diplomacy and a true estimation of what constitutes an actual threat to our national security. Currently, we resemble a conglomerate of self-interested corporations and billionaires with a vast, taxpayer-funded military at their disposal. As our prestige abroad continues to plummet, our leverage does, too, and the temptation to simply try to bomb our way out of predicaments only increases. Nothing will change until the leadership does.

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Larry Gross's avatar
Larry Gross
2h

re: "increased spending". tax cuts are also increased spending. TCJA and the BBB tax cuts ADD significantly to the defici and debt and we pay for those tax cuts by selling more treasury notes! It would be a good thing to also acknowledge this.

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