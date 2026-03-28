By Drew Gallagher

HUMORIST

"Sean Michael Dargan" by Lost Albatross is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.

On April 4, Fredericksburg’s prodigal son is returning to play a live concert at J. Brian’s Taproom. (And by prodigal son I don’t mean to connote any biblical impression or that the musician is actually from Fredericksburg. It just sounded good as an introduction and might get me a free beer at J. Brian’s on the 4th.)

Since its inception in 1908, Mary Washington College has produced a number of talented musicians, but perhaps none who spent as many years on its campus as Sean Michael Dargan—who graduated in 1990 and then ran the language lab for many years after graduation. Dargan has released seven albums and went on to forge a musical career in Wisconsin, where he now resides. But on April 4, Dargan returns to Fredericksburg for one night, and one night only, to play a concert in the shadows of the campus where his legacy first began.

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Some say that Little Feat is the hardest working band in music, but for a stretch of the 1980s and 1990s, it was almost impossible to find a night where Dargan was not playing out somewhere in Virginia. His influence on the local music scene was profound, and it was at a Dargan concert at the Birchmere where I first heard of the musician Richard Thompson when Sean covered “1952 Vincent Black Lightning.”

That moment came full circle a few years later when I saw Thompson at the Birchmere where he performed his classic ode to motorcycles and red-haired women. Sadly, Thompson did not reciprocate by covering a Dargan original.

J. Brian’s owner and fellow MWC alum, Mike Mansfield, was approached by local musician Pete Mealy and was told that Sean was coming to town and quickly offered up his venue as a “no brainer.” I asked Mike if this was the Fredericksburg rock ‘n’ roll equivalent of Bruce Springsteen dropping in to jam at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

“I don’t think so,” said Mansfield, who is a Springsteen enthusiast. “Maybe Southside Johnny.”

In support of his glorious return to Fredericksburg (for one night and one night only), Dargan graciously agreed to allow the FXBG Advance to capture the lead up to this momentous occasion.

FXBG Advance (FA): What brings you back to Fredericksburg?

Sean Michael Dargan (SMD): I’m coming back for a handful of great reasons—to see some dear friends I never get to see; to record a new song with my pal Jeff Covert at Wally Cleaver’s Recording Services in Fredericksburg (where I recorded my first two albums back in the 90’s); and to play an awesome one-off gig at J. Brian’s Taproom.

FA: Is your return like when the Who went to Springfield in the Simpsons to bring down the wall, but you’re here to bring down Marshall and Russell Halls on Mary Washington’s campus?

SMD: I actually played a gig a few years back on the front porch of Marshall (home to the original Grill on the Hill!) for a UMW Reunion Weekend. It was super fun, if a little bit surreal... not unlike the Who playing Springfield. I should have played more Pink Floyd!

FA: You once ate lunch on a regular basis at Fukien Gourmet. A woman named Margaret used to go along for those lunches. Do you think she might be the most attractive and brightest person you ever met? Can you imagine how brilliant and handsome her husband must be?

SMD: I am overwhelmed with nostalgia for past lunches at the Fukien Gourmet. Their veggie fried rice was to die for! Margaret must be one incredibly lucky woman to have snagged that hot piece of man flesh!

Hot Piece of Man Flesh (HPOMF): Do you anticipate any local musicians stopping by to jam with you?

SMD: I can almost guarantee a couple of local stalwarts will be sitting in with me at J. Brians—Pete Mealy and Jeff Covert come to mind. Perhaps Tim Bray if I’m really lucky!

HPOMF: Are you angry that actor Danny McBride went on to worldwide fame and supplanted you as the most famous person from Fredericksburg? Especially since his pitching windup as Kenny Powers did not look like someone who could throw 100 MPH. You have played in an adult wooden bat league, do you think you could have taken Kenny Powers deep?

SMD: One hundred percent I take that slacker deep! I’m about to start my 18th year of playing adult baseball—actual baseball with wood bats, fences, unis and umps, and I show no signs of stopping just yet. My knees gave out on me about two years ago, so I’ve moved from catcher to first base, but it’s still a beautiful thing. And my hitting has only gotten stronger through the years...from both sides of the plate!

HPOMF: What local landmarks do you look forward to visiting while you are here?

SMD: Well, Carl’s for sure (I’m bringing my oldest kid with me, who just graduated from high school, and they’ve never been to Carl’s!); I’m excited to walk around the UMW campus and see what sorts of memories pop back up. I assume most of the buildings I remember are still standing!

HPOMF: You memorably once covered a song by the Who when you opened for them at Nissan Pavillion. What do you anticipate making the set list for April 4?

SMD: I’ll be playing SMD songs from all of my albums, but special spotlight on the last three—the current record, Dazzle Camouflage, plus the two before that. Of course, I’ll also lean into my first two records, which were released while I lived in Fred. Old school fan favorites like “Lamplight,” “Sarah with an h,” and “I’m Going With You.” I’m sure there’ll be some tasty covers, too. Likely Richard Thompson, Aimee Mann, and the Gin Blossoms, who are all long-time favorites of mine. And maybe even the Who in honor of opening for them and in honor of the Simpsons bringing down the garbage wall in Springfield.

Sean Michael Dargan will be playing the outdoor patio at J. Brian’s—200 Hanover Street—on Saturday, April 4, beginning at 7 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the show will be moved into the restaurant. His music is available at Spotify, Apple Music and BandCamp.

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