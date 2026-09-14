FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

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Sue Sargeant's avatar
Sue Sargeant
22mEdited

I see that big plastic (recyclable?) container of protein powder on the kitchen counter when I visit friends. and just shake my head that they, particularly Gen Z, fall for this fad. It reminds me of the old daze when we had to watch over our classes from the cafeteria stage during lunch, way before duty-free lunch for teachers became a thing.

We had limited time to eat right. So we drank cans of assorted flavors of SlimFast. Most of us eventually ended up in the ER with a kidney stone or two.

The current protein craze is PARTIALLY legitimate science mixed with AGGRESSIVE marketing hype.

While adequate protein is essential for health, the commercial explosion of protein-fortified junk foods is LARGELY A PROFITABLE trend with Gen Zs rather than a biological necessity.

As a speech-language pathologist, I wonder what's going to happen to their masseter, temporalis, Medial/lateral pterygoids?

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