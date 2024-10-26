FXBG Advance

Theodore C Marcus
Oct 27Edited

We can get through this. It may seem impossible, especially with the scales so mal-aligned, but we can do it. Right now, we need (i) to notify -- politely! -- Ms. Edenton (Clerk of the Court -- 540.507.7680) that we want Justice in the VFOIA matter, starting with an explanation for what appears to have been highly improper procedures in Judge Reynolds' court; (ii) to notify -- also politely! -- the Supreme Court of Virginia's office of executive administration (Karl Hade, Edward Macon and Steve Dalle Mura -- ( 8 0 4 ) 7 8 6 - 6 4 5 5) that the District Court Benchbook improperly overrides and overwrites the actual statute and citizens are being deprived of their statutory hearing rights due to lawless courts; and (iii) to complain to the Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission (804.786.6636) about our apparently broken (a softer word than 'corrupt') courts and ask them to investigate our Courts in the matter of this VFOIA fiasco. Folks, I am not Joan of Arc. I'm not MLK, Jr. And I'm darn sure not Jesus Christ. But I know our communities are dying for one reason and one reason only: a lack of Justice in our systems of governance, business, health, education and so on. Our systems beat us down and block out the futures we deserve. Won't you help me in this effort (in addition to whatever you're already doing!)? As Paul Simon sang: "I don't want to end up a cartoon in a cartoon graveyard"...

Let's gooooooo!

Coach Theo

