By Clay Jones

POLITICAL CARTOONIST

In Spotsylvania County — where else? — the long-running saga over School Board members withholding information from FOIA requests took an unusual turn this past week, as Adele Uphaus reported. Theodore Marcus previously had his argument asking the court to force the release of the documents he had FOIA’d shut down on a technicality over the process for delivery of petition. But Marcus contends that the court’s ruling was wrong, and is now pursuing recourse. Clay Jones brought his typical sense of humor and insight to the situation.

You can purchase this cartoon, and others by Clay Jones, at his website.

