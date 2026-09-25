FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

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Larry Gross's avatar
Larry Gross
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Right now, there is a significant lack of trust with the process, some of it self-inflicted and some of it from Luddite FUD (fear , uncertaintly and dread). It's incumbant on govt leaders to rehabilitate public trust if they intend to continue with enough public support.

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