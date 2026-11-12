By Phil Huber, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

Ricky Beron/Unsplash

“Where is your plan?” is a fair question for Democrats. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker offers a substantive starting point in “Fighting for Illinois: The Day One Agenda”—75 pages containing approximately 200 recommendations for federal action.

The proposals span health, education, budget, environment, and energy. They outline executive actions, legislation, and program funding—not simply requests for Congress to pass laws.

I selected three subjects relevant to the Fredericksburg region: veterans’ services, affordable housing, and data centers. My purpose is to assess the proposals, identify needed work, and encourage readers to explore the agenda.

As a planner, I welcome specifics. Does a recommendation address a recognizable need? What would it accomplish? What would it cost? Who would deliver it?

Veterans

Pritzker calls for greater investment in veterans’ mental health, suicide prevention and community-based services. These proposals recognize connections among health, housing, and navigating benefits.

The Fredericksburg VA Health Care Center on Patriot Highway provides a local reference point, offering primary care, mental-health care, and other outpatient services.

As a retired Army Reserve colonel, I welcome sustained support. A veteran needs more than a referral or telephone number. The test is timely access to appropriate care and continued connection to it.

Congress should ask how additional investments would work with existing VA facilities and community providers. They should assess whether staffing is sufficient and how outcomes would be measured. Additional support should close service gaps, not add administrative layers.

Housing

Pritzker recommends protecting rental assistance and federal programs that help communities build and preserve affordable homes, improve neighborhoods, and remove development obstacles. He also proposes restoring financing for affordable multifamily housing.

Our region has groundwork. George Washington Regional Commission’s 2020 housing affordability study identified 42 policy solutions, and the Regional Housing Assembly continues its work through a 2026–2028 strategic plan. But current decisions require current information about prices, rents, incomes and supply.

I support addressing assistance and supply together. Federal funding, however, cannot replace local land-use and infrastructure decisions. Before endorsing spending, I would ask what homes it would produce or preserve, who could afford them and when they would become available. Money is an input, not a result.

Data centers

Pritzker proposes federal privacy protections, AI safety standards, and requirements for energy and water-efficient data centers.

Stafford residents face an immediate application of these concerns. On November 18, the Planning Commission is scheduled to consider four proposed campuses along Kings Highway: Forest Lane, Simms Farm, Sisson North, and Sisson South.

I support Pritzker’s direction, but I would press further. Efficiency standards alone do not answer who pays for additional electricity and water infrastructure, how cumulative demands are assessed, or how neighboring communities are protected.

Those questions need answers before commitments become difficult to reverse. Federal protections should respect state utility regulation and local land-use authority. Applicants should demonstrate measurable efficiencies, and residents should understand the obligations their communities would accept.

A framework, not a finished plan

Pritzker’s is an Illinois-grounded agenda for federal action, not a complete national governing plan. It reaches beyond services into immigration enforcement, civil rights, and government accountability. A national plan must also explain defense and foreign-policy priorities, reconcile costs with revenues, and demonstrate how the federal government would carry out its commitments.

These recommendations do not justify blanket endorsement. Illinois estimates cannot simply be transferred to Virginia. Democrats should set priorities, estimate costs, and test proposals with governors and communities. The DNC can organize input without letting the process become the product.

Virginia’s 2027 elections offer another opportunity. All General Assembly seats will be contested along with local offices that vary by jurisdiction. Ask candidates which proposals they support, what they would do within their authority, and where federal cooperation is necessary.

Ask congressional representatives the same questions. Choose a recommendation important to your household or community and request a specific response, not another general promise.

Pritzker has supplied proposals worth debating. Democrats should improve them, and voters should judge whether the resulting decisions deliver recognizable benefits here.

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Phil Huber is a retired Army Reserve colonel and former federal civil servant who writes about civic education, public accountability and national security. He lives in Fredericksburg.

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