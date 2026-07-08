By Phil Huber, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

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A Pardon for Yesterday Is Not a License for Tomorrow

If you are working in or around this administration and you are being asked to cut corners, hide records, rig contracts, falsify reports, pressure investigators, or look the other way, stop and think very hard. Presidential immunity is not your immunity. A pardon, if you ever get one, is not a lifetime shield. The people who help turn government into a protection racket often end up paying the price long after the president leaves office.

That is the point many people still miss when they talk about Donald Trump and accountability. Trump may leave office insulated from prosecution for many official acts because the Supreme Court has wrapped former presidents in special protection. He may also use the pardon power aggressively to protect members of his circle from federal charges tied to conduct that has already occurred. But none of that means the system is helpless. It means the focus must widen.

Accountability after Trump cannot stop with Trump. It has to reach the larger machinery that made his style of governing possible. Corruption at this level is never a solo act. It is a network. Someone asks for the favor. Someone delivers the money. Someone arranges the meeting. Someone hides the records. Someone drafts the legal excuse. Someone spreads the false story. Someone profits.

That network includes more than the usual cast of political insiders. Yes, it includes senior aides, agency appointees, campaign operatives, consultants, lobbyists, major donors, and media enablers. It may also include data brokers, technology platforms, analytics firms, shell companies, contractors, civil servants and private actors who saw public power as something to be mined, traded, and monetized.

This is why the Supreme Court’s immunity doctrine should not be read as a broad amnesty for everyone around a corrupt president. It is not. The Court created a special zone of protection for the former president’s official acts. It did not extend that same protection to the aforementioned personnel helping run influence operations. They are not presidents. They do not inherit presidential immunity.

The same is true of pardons. A president can pardon federal crimes that have already been committed, even before charges are filed. That means Trump could try to wipe away federal exposure for loyalists who helped carry out past misconduct. But a pardon does not erase state crimes. It does not erase civil liability. And it does not authorize future lawbreaking.

That last point matters most. A pardon for yesterday is not a license for tomorrow. If a political operative, donor, appointee, contractor, or data firm continues to hide evidence, intimidate witnesses, falsify records, obstruct investigators, or participate in new schemes after the pardon, those are new acts. They can bring new charges.

There is another point that would-be collaborators should understand. Pardons can remove the Fifth Amendment shield on the conduct they cover. Once a person no longer faces prosecution for the underlying federal offense, they may no longer be able to refuse to testify about it on self-incrimination grounds. That means a future Justice Department, a state prosecutor, a grand jury, or a congressional committee may be able to put that person under oath and demand answers. If that witness lies, evades, destroys evidence, or obstructs the inquiry, that witness can face prosecution for those new acts.

That is why a future Democratic administration should not treat pardons as the end of the story. It should treat them as the beginning of a larger effort to follow the money, reconstruct the decision chains, expose the patronage networks, and force participants to account for what they did. Not a program of revenge. A program of law enforcement. And even if criminal charges are off the table for that old conduct, the testimony and documents they are forced to provide can fuel civil lawsuits from those harmed by their schemes, exposing them to years of litigation and financial liability.

There is also a ready-made corps of people prepared to do this work: the lawyers and career professionals who were pushed out, sidelined, or punished because they refused to bend the law to Trump’s will. They know the agencies they served. They know which procedures were bypassed, which records vanished, which contracts looked rotten, and which decisions were driven by loyalty instead of law. Many of them will be eager to help restore real enforcement, whether inside government, in state attorney general offices, in watchdog organizations, or in public-interest firms.

The targets should not stop with Big Tech. Technology companies matter if they knowingly helped build illegal influence systems, hid corrupt coordination, or profited from manipulation tied to public power. But the field is much larger than Silicon Valley. A serious accountability effort should also examine lobbying shops, dark-money groups, super PACs, corporate contractors, energy interests, defense firms, media operations, shell entities, nonprofit fronts, and public officials at every level who treated democracy as a market for favors.

The law already provides a toolkit for this cleanup. Prosecutors have long relied on bribery, conspiracy, honest-services fraud, extortion, money-laundering, obstruction, false statements, and campaign-finance laws to pursue public corruption. State prosecutors can also act where federal pardons do not reach. State bribery, state fraud, state election crimes, and related offenses remain available avenues for accountability.

None of this guarantees justice. Trump may still escape personal criminal accountability for much of what he did while in office. But the aides, donors, consultants, contractors, lobbyists, lawyers, media allies, and corporate partners who helped sustain the system do not all walk away with him. They do not share his constitutional protections. They do not gain a permanent right to silence. They do not receive a free pass for future lies.

So here is the simplest message to anyone now participating in, or planning to participate in, illegal schemes for this administration: think twice. Think about the email you send, the file you alter, the contract you steer, the report you bury, the witness you pressure, and the lie you tell under oath. Think about the day this administration ends. Think about subpoenas, grand juries, state prosecutors, congressional investigators, civil suits, disciplinary boards, and legal bills that can crush a family long before a verdict ever arrives.

When the smoke clears, the law will still be there. And if you chose to help monetize public power and corrupt public institutions, you may find that the person left holding the bill is you.

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Phil Huber is a retired Army Reserve colonel, a federal civil servant, and a retired consultant who writes on civic education. He lives in Fredericksburg.

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