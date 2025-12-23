Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Stafford County this week released information about the January 13 special election to fill the District 23 House of Delegates seat vacated by Candi Mundon King, who has been tapped by Governor-Elect Abigail Spanberger for a cabinet position.

District 23 includes northern Stafford and southern Prince William County. The following eight Stafford precincts can vote in the special election at the following locations:

205 – Mount Ararat : Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, 1112 Garrisonville Road

301 – Staffordboro – Anne E. Moncure Elementary School, 120 Juggins Road

302 – Widewater – Widewater Elementary School, 101 Den Rich Road

303 – Barrett Heights – RELOCATED to Porter Branch of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library, 2001 Parkway Boulevard

304 – Aquia Episcopal – Aquia Episcopal Church, 2938 Richmond Highway

305 – Griffis – Kate Waller Barrett Elementary School, 150 Duffey Drive

306 – Midway – Shirley Heim Middle School, 320 Telegraph Road

406 – Aquia - UFCM Church Auxiliary Building, 60 Susa Drive, Unit 117

Since four of the precincts are located in county schools, which will be in session that day, the county is asking that voters “plan ahead and be mindful of limited parking and busy campuses.”

It also recommends voting outside of school hours (before 7 a.m. or after 3 p.m.), taking advantage of early voting, which begins January 5 at the General Registrar’s Office (124 Old Potomac Church Road, Suite 205), or casting an absentee ballot in the drop box at the registrar’s office. Voters can request absentee ballots now.

Prince William County Supervisor Margaret Angela Franklin won this month’s Democratic caucus to select a nominee for the ballot. She will be opposed by Republican Verndell Robinson, a real estate agent and former candidate for the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.

More information about voting in the special election in Stafford is at the registrar’s website. A sample ballot is here.

Sharing This Story Strengthens Your Community. Share

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”