VDOT's rendering of the new Fall Hill/U.S. 1 intersection.

If your travels take you along Emancipation Highway in Fredericksburg, (U.S.1) especially in the overnight hours, you can expect some significant delays starting next Tuesday, December 10, and lasting for at least 18 months.

The intersections of U.S. 1 and Fall Hill Avenue and the intersections of Hanson, Princess Anne Street and U.S. 1 are all being redesigned.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says the point of the projects is to reduce crashes, increase pedestrian safety, and improve the flow of traffic. According to VDOT’s latest count, about 33,000 vehicles travel through both of those intersections each day.

At Fall Hill Avenue, a $7.4 million project will add a right turn lane on southbound U.S. 1 and extend the right turn lane northbound.

In addition, Fall Hill Avenue will soon have three lanes approaching U.S. 1 in both directions, along with new crosswalks and new pedestrian signaling equipment on all sides of the intersection.

Also, to help reduce crashes, the median along that stretch of U.S. 1 will be extended and a portion of Amaret Street will become one-way.

At the same time, the intersection of Princess Anne Street and Hanson Avenue onto U.S. 1 near the Falmouth bridge will be getting a facelift. The current median on the southbound side of U.S 1 near that intersection will be modified to give more space for vehicles turning from the bridge onto Princess Anne Street.

Signaling and crosswalks will also be added there to improve safety for pedestrians. That part of the project will cost $1.6 million.

The Fall Hill project is being funded by the City of Fredericksburg through the Virginia SMART SCALE program while the Princess Anne Street/Hanson intersection improvements are being funded through the federal Highway Safety Improvement Program.

Most of the work will be done overnight between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. on weekdays and 10 p.m. through 9 a.m. on weekends. Some lanes on all the roads involved may be closed intermittently.

Both projects are scheduled to be complete by June of 2026.

