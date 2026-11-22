By Phil Huber, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

Peter Robbins/Unsplash

I have served under Republican presidents and Democratic presidents, in uniform and in federal civilian service. I did not have to agree with every president to serve the country. No president was the country.

Over those years, I watched America bend to the left and to the right, like a tree in high winds. Elections brought different priorities, different policies and different ideas about government. Sometimes I welcomed the direction. Sometimes I did not.

But there was a difference between the country changing direction and the country losing its bearings.

Donald Trump and MAGA have been something different. To my eyes, they have been not another gust from the right, but a destructive shock wave.

Democrats won control of Congress, gaining seats in Republican strongholds as well as battlegrounds. That is a result worth examining, not merely celebrating.

I read this election less as an embrace of everything Democratic than as a public rejection of what MAGA has become.

Democrats should understand that distinction. Winning an election does not mean voters have endorsed every position in the party platform. Sometimes people vote less to invite something in than to stop something already happening.

A victory can be an assignment, not an absolution.

Others are asking whether this is the beginning of the end for MAGA. My question comes from years of serving presidents of both parties: Can we restore the distinction between loyalty to a president and service to the country?

Republicans must decide whether the problem was how they explained MAGA—or what MAGA has become.

I hope this is the beginning of its end. But hope is not analysis, and one election is not an obituary.

The real test will be what Republicans do next. Will they reconsider the conduct they have defended? Will they recover principles that apply regardless of who occupies the White House? Or will they conclude that the answer is another Trump, perhaps with fewer distractions and more discipline?

That last possibility should concern us. A successor who delivers the same politics more efficiently would not necessarily represent improvement.

Consider the response already taking shape: Trump elevated Stephen Miller to White House chief of staff, and House Republicans chose Jim Jordan to lead their incoming minority.

Neither man represents the break I believe Republicans need. Changing the messenger while preserving the message is not renewal.

Nor is my objection that Republicans have become too conservative. I have served under conservative presidents. I understand that Americans can disagree about taxes, spending, regulation and the proper reach of government without becoming enemies.

Those are arguments within our constitutional system. The deeper question is whether we still accept the obligations that make that system work: lawful limits, honest accounting, independent judgment and loyalty to something larger than a political leader.

My standard is straightforward: A president is entitled to exercise the powers of the office, not to become the measure of right and wrong.

Which raises another question: What does MAGA mean?

Its supporters have genuine concerns and convictions. I am not dismissing them. But does the movement have principles by which Donald Trump can be judged? Or does Trump decide what MAGA means, leaving everyone else to adjust?

If a principle disappears whenever it inconveniences the leader, was it a principle—or merely a talking point?

I would ask that question of Democrats, too. No party deserves an exemption from its own standards. But applying the same standard to everyone does not require pretending that every breach is equal.

My years of service taught me the importance of continuity. Presidents came and went. Our responsibilities endured. We served through disagreements because our obligations did not depend on personal affection for whoever held office.

That distinction matters now. Government cannot function as one person’s possession. Public service cannot become a loyalty contest. Citizenship cannot require us to excuse from our own side what we would condemn from the other.

And recovery will require more than Republican reflection. Democrats must govern with restraint, competence and attention to the daily pressures people face. They should not confuse a rejection of MAGA with permission to stop listening.

The rest of us have responsibilities as well. We cannot demand accountability only when the other party holds power. Nor can we expect an election to repair damage while we return to the sidelines.

I do not want a country that never bends right. I want a country strong enough to bend in either direction without losing its roots.

Those roots are not partisan possessions. They are the Constitution, the rule of law, public service and the understanding that no individual is bigger than the republic.

I believe voters have begun to recognize the difference between a change in direction and a destructive force.

Whether this is the beginning of the end for MAGA depends on what follows.

That work belongs to all of us, not one party.

The wind may have shifted. Now comes the work of tending the tree.

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Phil Huber is a retired Army Reserve colonel and former federal civil servant who writes about civic education, public accountability and national security. He lives in Fredericksburg.

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