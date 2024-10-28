FXBG Advance

Becky Murray
On June 22, 2022 my letter to the editor of the Free Lance-Star was captioned as, "Book Banning Isn't About the Books." Here is a link to that letter. https://fredericksburg.com/opinion/letters/letter-book-banning-isnt-about-the-books/article_83d1592a-4026-5d1c-9dc0-18c63b8c66a1.html

There is a challenge to community, a gauntlet, thrown down by forces of intellectual darkness, for want of a better expression. Its roots and objects are fairly well known: control, power, dominion. The usual suspects. As the ancient Greeks framed it, from the moment Prometheus gave fire to man, so we could see and be warmed by it, the Zeus element has punished him and us to block our uplift and enlightenment. Many of us are so beat down we can't muster for this struggle. We'll have to see how this stage of that ancient crisis goes. This piece is a serious contribution in that regard.

