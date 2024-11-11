FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Raconteur's avatar
Raconteur
Nov 11

My compliments Marty! You actually referred to "the Republic" instead of the usual misnomer of "our Democracy".

Virginia’s Edmund Randolph participated in the 1787 convention. Demonstrating a clear grasp of democracy’s inherent dangers, he reminded his colleagues during the early weeks of the Constitutional Convention that the purpose for which they had gathered was "to provide a cure for the evils under which the United States labored; that in tracing these evils to their origin every man had found it in the turbulence and trials of democracy…"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Martin Davis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture