By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

The Advance and Fredericksburg Parent magazine are sponsoring Brie (left) and Mrs. Clean (right), two lovely ladies available now at the Fredericksburg SPCA.

I find this to be true of most cat lovers—even if you are lucky enough to share your home with a cat or two, you’re still as excited to see a cat while out and about in the world as if it’s the first one you’ve ever seen.

“Kitty!” you’ll screech while pointing to a cat watching you from a window or doorway. And if a cat approaches and allows you to pet it, or better yet, rolls around in front of you, then your day is made.

If this sounds like you, join the Advance and Fredericksburg Parent magazine on Saturday, between 1 and 3 p.m., for a Cat Tour of the Canal Quarter. There’s a curated list of cats to meet, including TINY KITTENS, and as you walk the streets of the neighborhood, you’ll get some information about the history and architecture of this part of the city, provided by the Historic Fredericksburg Foundation, Inc.

Tours depart from Haley’s Honey Meadery and end at Canal Quarter Arts, where you’ll be able to purchase cat-themed art by some of the member artists, as well as the official Canal Quarter Cat Tour 2024 greeting cards, created by Sue Willis.

Looking to add a cat to your family? Local rescue Squishy Face Crew will have some of its adoptable felines at the event, and the Advance is also covering the adoption fees for two kitties currently available at the Fredericksburg SPCA.

Pictured above with one of her babies, Brie is a two-year-old female who “might seem a little ‘spicy’ at first,” but becomes “the typical cat, full of warmth and charm” when settled into a loving home, according to her kennel card.

“With a little patience, I'll blossom into a loving and devoted friend, making every day an adventure you won't want to miss!” Brie says.

Mrs. Clean is a three-year-old lady who “adores being petted” and will “nuzzle against you for all the affection I can get—there’s nothing better!”

She also loves to chat, according to her kennel card, and has been a devoted mom to kittens in the past.

Mrs. Clean says she doesn’t do so well with other cats at the moment, “but with the right introductions and a little patience, I think I could learn to get along with them in the future. I'm ready to bring my love and charm into a new home—could you be the one to give me a chance?”

Adoptions through the SPCA include spay/neuter, microchips, dewormer, flea/tick preventatives, and all age-appropriate vaccinations to include rabies and FVRCP.

Clockwise from top left: Rosie, Fern, Shakespeare, and Ada are on Saturday's Canal Quarter Cat Tour.

