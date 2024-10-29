By FXBG Advance Staff

Leigh Anne Van Doren wears many hats. She's the publisher of both FXBG Advance and Fredericksburg Parent and Family magazine, as well as the creative force behind the Halloween parade in downtown Fredericksburg.

Halloween is Thursday, but the spirits were on full display this past Saturday for the annual parade of ghouls, goblins, and characters galore from the train station to Market Square.

The beating heart of the parade was the UMW Eagle Pipe Band, which filled the streets with the sound of Scotland the Brave and other favorites, while just ahead a kazoo band marched bravely forward even though its leader — Drew Gallagher — couldn’t be there.

A kazoo band and the UMW Eagle Pipe band brought entertainment and music to the Halloween parade.

Local business Robet B. Payne was a significant supporter of the event, and they brought a bit of ye old pirate spirit to the day.

Robert B. Payne brought a touch of pirate spirit to the Halloween parade.

Before the parade began, kids and families strolled the parking lot behind the train platform visiting tents and getting information from local businesses. And when the kids got tired, there were donuts and treats and games to keep them occupied.

Businesses and games galore, oh my!

And if that wasn’t enough, the Fredericksburg Police and Fire departments brought along some hardware on wheels to attract the interest of young and old alike. After all, what’s not to like about a squad car and a fire truck?

Fire trucks and police cruisers always draw a crowd -- young and old alike.

Local civic organizations also played a significant role. The Rappahannock Rotary Club was there, as was the Main Street organization.

And, of course, your local media company — FXBG Advance.

The Fredericksburg Advance was proud to help lead the parade. And while everyone had a blast, we have to wonder if anyone had more fun than Managing Editor & Correspondent Adele Uphaus' daughter, Beatrix.

Just goes to show, no matter the time of year, everybody loves a parade.

