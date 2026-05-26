By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Photo by CDC on Unsplash

As the school year winds down, summer meal and food assistance programs are gearing up to make sure no child goes hungry over the next few months.

“Summer nutrition opportunities are especially important this year as Virginians see cuts to other support programs,” said Sarah Steely, director of No Kid Hungry Virginia, in a press release from the organization. “SUN Bucks and free summer meal sites give families the opportunity to stretch their grocery budgets while helping to connect kids with nourishing meals.”

As a result of funding cuts made to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, Virginia saw a nearly 15% decrease in participation in the program between July 2025 and February 2026.

That’s greater than the 9% national decrease in SNAP participation, according to the press release, and it means that 116,750 Virginians, many of them children, are at greater risk of food insecurity.

Share

In addition, some 800,000 children who receive free breakfast and lunch at school will lose access to these regular meals once the academic year ends.

With children home during the summer, many families struggle to afford food. According to an August 2025 survey from No Kid Hungry, more than half of Virginia families reported that their household debt increases during the summer due to the cost of food and that it’s harder to make ends meet during the summer than during the school year.

Virginia SUN Bucks

Two programs highlighted by No Kid Hungry can help. Virginia SUN Bucks provides eligible families with a one-time $120 benefit per school-aged child to help stretch summer grocery budgets.

Families who are already enrolled in SNAP or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); who have applied for and received free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program; or who receive certain types income-based Medicaid do not need to apply for SUN Bucks and will see the benefit automatically added to their electronic benefits card.

Those not enrolled in these programs can check to see if they qualify for SUN Bucks and apply for the benefit here. Eligible families will be mailed a Virginia SUN Bucks card that works like a debit card.

Summer Meal Service

Another program—SUN Meals, also known as the Summer Food Service program— provides free meals to any child aged 18 and under, with no ID required, at schools, libraries, parks, and community centers around the state.

The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank and local school divisions operate summer meal service programs throughout the area. Read on for a schedule of locations and times. This story will be updated with more scheduled meal locations.

Stafford County Public Schools

SCPS will offer free meals to be eaten on site at the following locations daily between June 8, 2026, and July 2, 2026:

Anthony Burns Elementary Breakfast from 8 to 8:30 a.m., lunch from 10:15 to 11:35 a.m. Site closed June 12, 19, and 26.



Falmouth Elementary Breakfast from 8 to 8:30 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Site closed June 12, 19, 26.



Kate Waller Barrett Elementary Breakfast from 8 to 8:30 a.m., lunch from 10 a.m. to noon. Site closed June 12, 19, 26.



Widewater Elementary Breakfast 8 to 8:30 a.m., lunch from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Site closed June 12, 19, 26.



North Star and Rising Star Early Learning Programs Meals will be served at these locations to registered students from June 1 through July 16. Site closed June 12, 19, 26, and July 3 and 10. North Star: Breakfast from 7:45 to 8:15 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m. to noon. Rising Star: Breakfast from 8 to 8:30 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.



Fredericksburg City Public Schools

FCPS will be provide meals Monday through Thursday to be eaten on-site at the following locations:

James Monroe High School (June 8-July 2) Breakfast from 8:45 to 9:15 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Downtown library (June 15-July 23) Lunch from 12 to 12:30 p.m.

Walker-Grant Center (June 8-July 2) Breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m. to noon

Loisann’s Hope House (June 15-July 23) Lunch from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Doris Buffet Pool (June 15-July 23) Lunch from noon to 2 p.m.

Arm of the Lord Ministries (June 15-July 23) Lunch from 11 a.m. to noon

Wellington Woods Apartments (June 15-July 23) Lunch from 11:25 to 11:45 a.m.

Camden Hills Apartments (June 15-July 23) Lunch from 11 to 11:20 a.m.

Idlewild Community Center (June 15-July 23) Lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m.

Heritage Park Apartments (June 15-July 23) Lunch from 11 to 11:25 a.m.

Crestview Apartments (June 15-July 23) Lunch from 11:30 to 11:55 a.m.

Forest Village Apartments (June 15-July 23) Lunch from noon to 12:25 p.m.



Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.