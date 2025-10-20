By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Photo by Chelsea on Unsplash

The King George Board of Supervisors and King George Service Authority Board of Directors will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday.

The agenda includes a presentation for supervisors from developers of the proposed Caledon Solar project, which would be located on land owned by State Senator—and King George County Attorney—Richard Stuart.

No action is scheduled in this agenda item.

Board of Supervisors Consent Agenda

There are seven items on the Board of Supervisors’ consent agenda, including approval of warrants issued against the capital improvement fund, general fund, library fund, parks and recreation fund, and tourism fund; and approval of minutes from the September 25 joint meeting with Planning Commission.

Board of Directors Consent Agenda and Meeting

There are three items on this consent agenda, including approval of warrants issued against the Service Authority’s operating fund and capital reserve fund.

Directors will then hear a report from the Service Authority’s manager and take public comment.

Board of Supervisors Meeting

Public Hearing

There will be a public hearing on a request from David Storke, owner of King George Mortuary Service, to rezone 27.5 acres from agricultural to neighborhood commercial. Staff report.

Presentation

Tyler McGilvery, a representative of Terraform Power/Caledon Solar LLC, will present on the proposed project.

The Planning Commission in September recommended denial of this project, citing concerns about a conservation easement that exists on the property. Stuart, the landowner, argues that he has the right to build the solar farm despite the easement.

Action Items

Approval of resolution accepting completion of projects financed by the 2022 $12.1 million public facility lease revenue bond.

Resolution to enter the Virginia Energy Purchasing Governmental Association Joint Powers Association.

Transfer of full-time position from Economic Development to Community Engagement.

County Administrator’s Report

Planning Commission and Economic Development terms of office

Appointment to Rappahannock Area Community Services Board

Information Items

