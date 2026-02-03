Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

King George County Board of Supervisors members, screenshot from county website.

The King George Board of Supervisors and Service Authority Board of Directors will meet on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. for a regular meeting.

The meeting begins with public comments.

Board of Supervisors Consent Agenda

There are nine items on the supervisors’ consent agenda, including issuance of warrants against the capital improvement, general, law enforcement, library, tourism, and parks and recreation funds; and approval of minutes from the January 6, 2026, meeting.

Board of Directors Meeting

Consent Agenda

There are two items on the BOD consent agenda: issuance of warrants against the operating fund and approval of minutes from January 6 meeting.

Discussion Items

Oakland Park decommissioning plan and report

Update on status of surplus property sale

Discussion items are followed by a report from the Service Authority’s general manager, secondary public comments, and adjournment.

Board of Supervisors Meeting

Presentations

Powhatan Solar Farm special exception request

Agricultural and natural resources program

Action Items

Ratification of local declaration of emergency

Acceptance of Department of Criminal Justice Services drone replacement grant

Discussion Items

Discussion items are followed by a report from County Administrator Matthew Smolnik, secondary public comments to address meeting items, and adjournment.

Meeting Details

