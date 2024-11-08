By Adele Uphaus

Ronald Monroe, principal of King George Elementary, with students on "Dress Like Mr. Monroe Day." Photos courtesy King George Public Schools.

King George Elementary students and staff donned button up shirts, dapper ties, dress pants, sneakers, and fake mustaches and beards to honor their principal, Ronald Monroe, with a surprise spirit day.

“Dress Like Mr. Monroe Day” was held on Wednesday. It started with Monroe’s favorite jazz music streaming through the school’s PA system and continued with photo opportunities with the beloved longtime principal.

Students and staff were successfully able to keep the event a secret from Monroe, who was “truly shocked and surprised by the special day designed to pay tribute to him and his work as a principal,” according to a press release from the school division.

Monroe has been principal of King George Elementary since 2004. Prior to that, he was principal at the county middle school and has also worked an assistant principal and teacher in the division.

While at King George Elementary, he has worked to foster a family-like environment within the school.

“He greets students, or as he calls them, ‘scholars,’ every day with, ‘Good Morning,’ and shows respect in his interactions with students and staff to model positive behavior and interactions,” the press release states. “He hopes that students know how much he respects and cares for them.”

In a thank you email to staff, Monroe wrote, “I would like to say to the KGES family, that behind every great school is a caring, supportive, and grateful school family. Thank you so much!”

Staff and students of King George Elementary dressed like their principal to honor him with a surprise spirit day.

