King George School Board Meeting
The Board meets on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
By Martin Davis
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
The King George School Board will hold a meeting to discuss school improvement, and to adopt the FY2027 budget.
Presentation
Targeted Support and Improvement School Improvement Plans - SES, KGES, KGMS (Presentation)
Consent Agenda
Disciplinary Hearing Minutes for February 9, 2026 (Document)
Regular Meeting Minutes for February 9, 2026 (Document)
Work Session Minutes for February 9, 2026 (Document)
Donations (Document)
Action Items
FY 2027 Budget Approval (Document)
