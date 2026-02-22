By Martin Davis

The King George School Board will hold a meeting to discuss school improvement, and to adopt the FY2027 budget.

Presentation

Targeted Support and Improvement School Improvement Plans - SES, KGES, KGMS (Presentation)

Consent Agenda

Disciplinary Hearing Minutes for February 9, 2026 (Document)

Regular Meeting Minutes for February 9, 2026 (Document)

Work Session Minutes for February 9, 2026 (Document)

Donations (Document)

Action Items

FY 2027 Budget Approval (Document)

