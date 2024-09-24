By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

The King George County School Board is seeking letters of interest from candidates interested in filling the seat recently vacated by Matthew Roles, James Monroe district representative (far right).

The King George County School Board is seeking letters of interest from residents of the James Monroe election district who are interested in filling the seat vacated by Matthew Roles.

Share

Roles announced his resignation earlier this month and it was effective September 16. His replacement will serve the remainder of his four-year term, through December of 2025.

Virginia Code allows School Board members to appoint an individual to fill a vacancy created by a resignation within 45 days of the occurrence of the vacancy.

The School Board invites qualified candidates, who are registered to vote and live in the James Monroe district, to submit a 300-word letter of interest and a resume by Wednesday, October 2, at noon.

Applications can be emailed to the School Board clerk, Erin Scalph, at escalph@kgcs.k12.va.us or by mail to her attention at P.O. Box 1239, King George, VA, 22485.

Eligible candidates will have up to 10 minutes to speak at the October 7 School Board meeting about their qualifications and why they want to serve.

Interviews with each candidate may follow, according to a press release from the school division.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit our website at the link that follows.

Read Local Obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past month, our reporting was:

$8 a month supports great journalism

First to report on a Spotsylvania School teacher arrested for bringing drugs onto campus.

First to report on new facility fees leveled by MWHC on patient bills.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Provided extensive coverage of the cellphone bans that are sweeping local school districts.

And so much more, like Clay Jones, Drew Gallagher, Hank Silverberg, and more.

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month