By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

The King George School Board plans to discuss setting aside 15 minutes for prayer prior to each regular meeting.

Chair David Bush introduced the idea at the most recent School Board meeting. He said there could be a motion at the annual organizational meeting in January to change meeting start times from 6 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. to accommodate the prayer gathering.

“I would like to see a group of people gathering together, including School Board members if they wish, and any members of the community, for a period of prayer before the meeting starts,” Bush said at the November 18 meeting.

Bush said the gathering could occur in front of the School Board offices or in a separate room.

“It allows the opportunity for board members to pray because it is not part of the official meeting,” he said. “That makes it legal. [We’re] wanting more prayer, not less.”

The posted agenda for the November 18 meeting also included a discussion of the invocation, which is regularly given at the beginning of each meeting.

Though it was not clear from the agenda what exactly would be discussed, five members of the community spoke during public comments and asked the board not to eliminate the invocation.

“Thank you for upholding our nation’s Judeo-Christian heritage of beginning civil meetings with an invocation,” said Brittany Robotham.

Another speaker, James Shaw, urged the board not to be bullied into taking away the invocation.

On a motion by At-Large School Board member Ed Frank, the Board voted to strike the invocation discussion from the agenda.

“We’re all on the same sheet of music and I don’t think it needs to be discussed,” Frank said.

