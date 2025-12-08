Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

The lack of affordable, quality child care is negatively affecting Virginia businesses’ workforce and bottom line, according to the results of a survey released last week.

More than eight in 10 employers reported that child care challenges make it harder for them to recruit and retain employees, and 85% said these challenges reduce productivity.

The survey was conducted by the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation, in partnership with the Virginia Chamber Foundation and the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, in August and September of 2025. Three hundred and eight employers representing “every region of Virginia and a mix of industries and business sizes” took part, according to a press release issued last week by VECF.

Eight-eight percent of employers that participated in the survey said employees are late or absent due to child care issues and 65% said these issues have caused workers to cut back their hours.

Employees are also declining job offers or promotions because of child care challenges or leaving the workforce entirely, employers reported.

Sixty-five percent of employers said their employees are having a hard time finding child care programs with availability, and 85% reported that child care costs are a “major burden” for their employees.

And significantly, the survey found that employees in sectors that drive Virginia’s economy—such as hospitality, food service, retail, trade, transportation, and healthcare—are the ones most impacted by child care challenges. That’s because these employees often work nontraditional or shift-based hours when many child care centers are closed.

The survey also asked whether employers offer child care benefits. Fewer than 20% currently do, but “a significant number of employers are interested in offering solutions such as child care referral services, cost-sharing models, employer-sponsored care, and child care vouchers or subsidies,” according to the press release—if cost were not a barrier.

“Survey respondents emphasized the need for increased state investment in child care, stronger incentives to support employer participation, and greater private and local investment to stabilize and grow the child care market,” the press release states.

“This data reinforces what employers have been telling us for years: child care is fundamental economic infrastructure,” said Kathy Glazer, president of VECF, in the press release. “When families cannot access reliable, affordable care, businesses lose talent, productivity suffers, and communities miss out on economic growth. Addressing this challenge isn’t just a family issue—it’s a business imperative and must continue to be a statewide priority.”

Keith Martin, interim president and chief executive officer of the Virginia Chamber, said the findings “make clear that child care is no longer a peripheral issue—it’s a core workforce and economic competitiveness challenge.”

“When employers can’t hire, retain, or fully support their teams because families lack access to reliable, affordable child care, the entire economy feels the strain,” he said. “Virginia must continue working toward solutions that strengthen our talent pipeline and support both businesses and working families.”

