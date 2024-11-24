“It is the pride of my heart to have been one of the earliest adopted sons of America.” — Marquis de Lafayette

The following was produced by Martin Davis, Adele Uphaus, and Craig Vasey

Craig Vasey, president of the Sister City Association, in front of the Lafayette Ball banner.

Fredericksburg’s adopted son returned on Saturday, and his arrival sparked a weekend-long celebration commemorating the 200th anniversary of Lafayette’s time in our city by the Rappahannock River.

The events kicked off this past Saturday, when Lafayette — played by Mark Schneider — arrived in Market Square, where he received guests in the old Council Chambers. On Sunday, he was welcomed to the Masonic Lodge, where George Washington was received into the order, and Lafayette was named an honorary member of that organization. The following video montage captures those events, and provides Lafayette’s speech accepting honorary membership.

Saturday night was marked by a ball held in Lafayette’s honor. The ball was presented by Craig Vasey, President of the Fredericksburg Sister City Association, as a commemoration, not a historically accurate re-enactment of the original ball held at the Farmers Hotel on Caroline Street.

Two hundred guests attended the ball at the Grand Ballroom of the Jepson Alumni Center. Lafayette arrived by horse and carriage, accompanied by President James Monroe, who introduced him to the attendees once inside. In 1824, however, Monroe was not present at the event, although it had been at his invitation that Lafayette returned to the United States after a 40-year absence, spending over a year touring all 24 states of the union.

Lafayette and Monroe arriving at the ball. Photo by Brenda Martin

Lafayette was the life of the party. He captivated the audience with his opening remarks about his reasons for coming to the British colonies to assist them in their fight for independence from England — his belief in the Enlightenment ideal of freedom from autocratic rule. He participated in the social dancing (L’amour fidèle), and mingled with those in attendance, providing photo opportunities for all.

Dancing L'amour fidele. Photo by Brenda Martin.

The Consul Adjoint from the French Embassy, Mathieu Esnault joined the evening, bringing greetings from America’s oldest and first ally. He was presented to the delegation of three French citizens visiting from Fréjus, sister city of Fredericksburg since 1980. The Executive Director of the American Friends of Lafayette, Chuck Schwam, who has been attending a series of balls and celebrations this year, told the crowd that this might be the best of the balls he has attended, and that “they really know what they are doing in Fredericksburg.”

Visitors from Frejus Maryse and Philippe Rigoulot and Annie DuChamp are introduced to the ball by Craig Vasey. Photo by Brenda Martin.

Music of the 1820’s was provided by the eight-piece ensemble Music of the Regiment, and guests spent two hours of the evening engaged in English Country Dance, with as many as 60 or more at once following the guidance of dance master Charles Steplively.

Brooke DiLauro and Joe DiLauro with Lafayette. Photo by Brenda Martin

The ball was organized by the Fredericksburg Sister City Association as part of the two-day series of events in the city marking Lafayette’s visit.

