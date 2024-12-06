By Martin Davis

Last year, Myriam Brown (right) joined Santa Claus (left) and the NDP team. Sitting and standing between Santa and Myriam from left to right: Martin Davis, Megan Samples, Cori Blanche, and Shaun Kenney.

Stafford Junction keeps the spirit of Christmas alive throughout the year, serving the vulnerable children and adults of Stafford with summer camps, afterschool programs, healthy-living programs, and life-skills classes.

Stafford Junction’s help is especially needed this Christmas in Stafford County.

Save Christmas for Stafford Junction!

Their goals are clear

Provide 32 Christmas Meals – Currently, none are covered.

Adopt a family — There are 91 registered children who have yet to be adopted.

Last year, Advance readers saved Christmas for the kids at Stafford Junction. We know you can do it again.

Editor-in-Chief Martin Davis is contributing because we believe in this program, and we believe in the director, Myriam Brown. You can see why she’s part of our extended family by listening to her on last year’s New Dominion Podcast

We’re asking you to help us deliver Christmas again for Stafford Junction, which is reeling from a personal loss. Long-time office manager Gail Leitch recently passed away. She dedicated her life to helping others; it’s a great time to honor her memory by supporting the kids and the families she loved to help.

Give a gift in Gail's memory

Thank you for supporting Stafford Junction — there’s no better way to brighten your own Christmas than to brighten Christmas for those in need.

