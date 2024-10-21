FXBG Advance

Oct 22

Mr. Marcus being an attorney is what helped him. Those of us who don't know the ins and outs of the law would not have known what he knows. Good job Mr. Marcus. Thanks for not giving up against Phelps and Gillespie. They need to be held accountable.

Oct 22

This is very concerning that some public officials, voted in and paid for by the county citizens,believe they can ignore FOIA requests. Not to mention a local judge who was not up to date on the interpretation of said law. Hopefully this was not a case of cowing down to a powerful legal group. Wake up people. Let truth and honesty prevail!

