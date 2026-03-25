By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

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What’s better than hearing from and engaging with local female leaders in public service, law, and education?

Only hearing from them with a side of tea, finger sandwiches, scones, and sweets.

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Such an event is being held on Saturday in honor of Women’s History Month by the League of Women Voters of the Fredericksburg Area.

Delegate Nicole Cole, who represents the 66th House District in the Virginia General Assembly; and Valerie Hill, a staff attorney with Legal Aid Works who works on housing issues and tenants’ rights, will head up a roundtable discussion on how female leadership has shaped the community, guided by pre-submitted questions.

“From there, the conversation will open into a broader, participant-driven roundtable, creating space for thoughtful dialogue, questions, and shared perspectives,” according to a press release about the event.

Tickets are available now on a sliding scale, starting at $20, with the option to add a contribution to support the League’s programming and civic education efforts.

The event takes place from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, in the theater of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Fredericksburg branch.

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