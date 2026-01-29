Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

Some of the legislation introduced in the General Assembly this session by the Fredericksburg area’s representatives is moving forward. Here’s an update.

Josh Cole (D—House District 65)

Cole has now introduced 21 bills and two joint resolutions, one of them celebrating the life of Gladys West, who died earlier this month.

The following bills introduced by Cole have moved out of committee and are now either before the full House of Delegates or have moved on to the Senate.

House Bill 72. This bill authorizes the City of Fredericksburg to tax improvements to real property at a different rate, but not to exceed, the rate of tax on the land on which it’s located, after giving public notice and an opportunity for public input. The Code of Virginia already grants the cities of Fairfax, Poquoson, Richmond, and Roanoke this authority. HB 72 was incorporated into HB 282, which would extend this authority to the cities of Charlottesville, Falls Church, and Newport News in addition to Fredericksburg. HB 282 passed the House of Delegates on Tuesday by a vote of 91-to-8, and has been referred to the Senate Committee on Finance and Appropriations.

HB 73. This bill, which is a recommendation of the Virginia Commission on Youth, would allow the custodian of a child to file a petition for relief of the care and custody. Current law only authorizes the parent or parents of a child to file such petition. The Committee on Courts of Justice voted unanimously on Wednesday to advance HB 73 to the full House.

HB 242. This bill would prevent a public utility from increasing the monthly payment for a residential customer enrolled in a budget billing plan more than once within any 12-month period, or without providing 30-day written notice. HB 242 was approved unanimously by the full House on Wednesday and now goes to the Senate.

Nicole Cole (D—House District 66)

Freshman delegate Nicole Cole has introduced 14 bills and one resolution this session, and two are moving forward so far.

HB 418. This bill would require localities to permit manufactured housing in all zoning districts “where site-built housing is allowed.” The bill provides that manufactured housing shall be subject to the same development standards as site-built single-family dwellings, “but that such standards shall not have the effect of excluding manufactured housing.” HB 418 was incorporated HB 655, and now goes before the full House.

HJ 55, a resolution celebrating the life of Anthony L. Bennett, Sr., a respected educator, community leader, and entrepreneur, passed the House on Thursday morning. Bennett founded A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home in Fredericksburg and died earlier this month.

Philip A. Scott (R—House District 63)

Scott has introduced 15 bills, all of which are in House committees or subcommittees. Among the bills Scott has introduced are:

HB 1195, which would require school boards to require that every applicant for a position involving direct contact with children provide information including a written, signed statement as to whether the applicant has been the subject of an investigation and finding or adjudication of abuse or sexual misconduct.

HB 1199, which would authorizes localities to exempt businesses, trades, professions, and occupations that are regulated by boards within the Department of Health Professions from the license tax.

HB 1201, which would create an exception from the requirement to obtain a certificate of public need for outpatient or ambulatory surgery centers with up to three operating rooms that are not affiliated with a hospital. Currently, medical projects must secure a Certificate of Public Need from the State Health Commissioner prior to construction. According to the program website, this “seeks to contain health care costs while ensuring financial viability and access to health care for all Virginia at a reasonable cost.”

Stacey Annie Carroll (D—House District 64)

Carroll was elected in November to represent House District 64, which is entirely within Stafford County, beating incumbent Paul Milde, a Republican. She has introduced eight bills, which are all in committees or subcommittees, and which include:

HB 1167, which would exclude property owned by a disabled veteran or surviving spouse from the calculation of the composite index of local ability-to-pay for each school division.

HB 1174, which would directs the Virginia Department of Social Services to increase the supplemental clothing allowance rate for children in foster care by 30 percent.

HB 1373, which would require the Office of Children's Services and school boards in Planning District 16 to assess the feasibility of establishing a regional public day school for students with disabilities who would otherwise be placed in a private day school.

Tara Durant (R—Senate District 27)

Durant has introduced 16 bills, one of which is now before the full Senate.

SB 604, which would allow “common interest communities that qualify for deductions … and that are solely available to residents age 55 or older to become qualified organizations, subject to certain registration requirements, for the purposes of conducting bingo in accordance with the rules and regulations of the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.” The Senate Committee on General Laws reported this bill by a vote of 9-to-6 to the full Senate on Wednesday.

Bryce Reeves (R—Senate District 28)

Senate District 28 includes parts of Spotsylvania County. Reeves has introduced 22 bills and one resolution. The following have moved out of committee or passed the full Senate:

SB 575, which repeals certain provisions under the Virginia Public Procurement, passed the full Senate on Tuesday by a unanimous vote.

SB 577, which requires the owner of residential property located near any military installation to disclose whether the property is in an air or ground noise zone, accident potential zone, or both. Current law only requires this disclosure when the property is located near a military air installation. This bill was unanimously reported out of the committee on General Laws on Wednesday.

SB 683 would allow the Commissioner of Health “to petition the circuit court for the jurisdiction in which any public or private waterworks is located for the appointment of a receiver for such waterworks.” Currently such appointment of receivership is only for private waterworks. A receiver is appointed when waterworks’ management, operations, or finances are in distress. This bill was reported unanimously from the committee on Education and Health on Thursday.

Richard Stuart (R—Senate District 25)

Senate District 25 includes Caroline and King George counties and part of Spotsylvania. Stuart has introduced 30 bills, two of which have passed the Senate:

SB 360 would prohibit the sale or distribution of a device that is designed or intended to deliver a gas containing nitrous oxide to any person. Under current law, this is only prohibited to those under 18. This bill passed the Senate on Tuesday.

SB 459 would require a liquefied petroleum gas fitter, within 14 days after receiving a customer's request to discontinue gas delivery service, to offer in writing to remove any remaining liquefied petroleum gas from such customer's storage tank and reimburse the customer for the cost. This bill passed the Senate on Tuesday.

