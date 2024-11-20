State legislators and Virginia Region 3 school division representatives met on Tuesday morning to discuss priorities. Photo by Laura Allison Carter.

By Laura Allison Carter

SOCIAL MEDIA COORDINATOR

Spotsylvania school division superintendent Clint Mitchell invited five legislators to Tuesday morning’s legislative breakfast and presented them with regional school districts priorities for 2025.

The legislators included Delegate Robert Orrock of District 66, Delegate Joshua Cole of District 65, Craig Francis, legislative assistant for Delegate Phil Scott of District 63, and Kristi Black, district director for U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger.

Region 3, which includes 17 school districts in the Fredericksburg area and the Northern Neck, has six key priorities for the legislators, focusing on career and technical education (CTE), dual enrollment (DE), social-emotional learning (including mental health and support for students with substance abuse challenges), alignment with the Virginia Literacy Act, and reform of assessment and accountability systems.

The proposed Assessment and Accountability Reforms Act aims to reduce proficiency testing and reporting requirements, thereby allowing teachers more time for meaningful instruction.

Throughout the meeting, it was clear that many legislators were impressed by the region’s desire to increase dual enrollment in Virginia schools, add mental health resources, and strengthen school security.

They were less optimistic about the region's goals that cost money, such as replacing schools built in the 50’s and 60’s and retaining and recruiting high quality teachers.

When asked how state and federal legislators would increase education funding, Orrock explained state funding constraints, urging Region 3 school division leaders to create a more focused list. “Your ability to impact outcomes is limited. The budget that passed has lots of contingencies already attached,” said Orrock.

Cole recommended hiring a lobbyist specifically for Region 3 to increase funding to the area.

However, Black, representing Spanberger, emphasized that there is available funding for education at the federal level. “Community project funding is back. This program allows 1% of grant funding, allowing members of Congress to submit projects needed in their area.”

Black urged schools to apply for as many federal grants as possible.

State legislators encouraged the school systems to communicate more with their delegates and to focus on accountability. Dual enrollment, school security and CTE options for students also got positive comments.

This story was updated at 7:21 pm on Nov. 20 to correct the last name of Spotsylvania Schools Superintendent Clint Mitchell.

