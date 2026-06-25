VaNews/Virginia Public Access Project

By Brandon Jarvis, Virginia Scope

During a press conference in Richmond on Tuesday morning, Gov. Abigail Spanberger said she will propose amendments to the budget agreement that the General Assembly sent her on Monday night. “I will be putting forth some amendments, and importantly, some of those are technical amendments actually requested by patrons related to some of the implementation language,” Spanberger said. Spanberger has until Monday night to take action on the legislation.

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