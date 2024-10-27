FXBG Advance

We kinda of know the who. We know the when. And the where. We even know the what. Well, sorta.

But looks like the "how" sure is missing.

Who exactly hurt your feelings? How did they do it? For someone who has been entrusted with writing the laws of this fine state, this Delegate leaves out a lot of the specifics. I sure hope his bills aren't as lacking in substance.

Yes, we see your excuse. But the justification for it leaves a lot to be desired.

Moving on.

