When Messaging is Confusing, Responsibility Shifts to the Voter

If you are like me, your mailbox has been flooded with postcards, letters, and printouts telling you how to vote on this month’s Virginia redistricting constitutional amendment. Nearly every day, there are multiple mailers, almost always split evenly, urging you to vote “Yes” and to vote “No.” The same thing is showing up on roadside signs, billboards, and social media across our region.

A pattern has started to stand out. Much of this messaging is nearly indistinguishable. In many cases, if you swapped the words “Yes” and “No,” there would be little difference. Both sides claim to ensure “fairness in elections.” The ballot says a “Yes” vote will “restore fairness,” while many mailers say a “No” vote is needed to “ensure fairness.” When the language is this interchangeable, it stops helping voters understand the issue and only makes it harder to tell what you are actually being asked to decide.

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Further mucking the waters, campaigns are now pulling past statements from political figures to support positions those same figures currently oppose. I have received mailers quoting Governor Abigail Spanberger in a way that suggests support for a “No” vote, while seeing billboards using a quote from President Donald Trump to imply support for a “Yes” vote.

Both go against their actual public positions on this referendum. That is not just normal political spin. It is a level of manipulation that muddies the issue beyond recognition.

And that confusion lands on the wrong people. It lands on the average voter. I think of my mother working night shifts, coming home to raise her kids during the day. I think about someone stopping by the polls between dropping their kids o at school and getting to work, trying to make a decision with no real clarity on what the question even means. Most people do not have the time to sort through layers of conflicting messaging to figure out what “fairness” is supposed to mean here.

When the messaging looks like this, the responsibility shifts to the voter. Take a moment. Question what you are seeing. Look past the slogans and find clear, neutral explanations of what is actually on the ballot and what each option would do.

At the very least, vote. However you decide, participation matters. Early voting has already started.

Make sure your voice is heard. Make sure your family votes. Take a friend to the polls.

For nonpartisan information on how to register, where to vote, what is on the ballot, and what each option means, visit Vote411.org.

If you will be 18 years or older by November 3, 2026, you are eligible to vote in the April 21 election.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan educational organization dedicated to ensuring everyone in the Central Rappahannock Region is informed and empowered to vote. Learn more at here.

Theodore Blackwell is president of the League of Women Voters of the Fredericksburg area, which serves City of Fredericksburg and Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford Counties.

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