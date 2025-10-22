Photo by Mediamodifier on Unsplash

Last year, I made a pledge to be more involved on the local level in terms of communicating with elected officials. In that spirit, I wanted to write a quick note today to voice my absolute and unrelenting opposition to a Buc-ee’s coming to Stafford County. I visited one of these mega-stores in TN a year ago and it is a spectacle of consumerism on steroids.

There is nothing local, charming, or homey about a Buc-ee’s. The best I can say for them is this: their bathrooms are immaculate. Sparkling toilets are not a reason to bring this monstrosity to our county. Yes, we need jobs, yes we need revenue, but Buc-ee’s is NOT the right choice for us. You already know the massive traffic congestion it will bring and the related logistical nightmares that Stafford simply does not need, as well as all the other arguments against this, so I will not belabor them here.

Thank you for your service to the county and for thoughtfully thinking this through and making a decision that will be in the best interests of Stafford county, now and in the future, which all the evidence I look at makes a compelling case for NOT bringing BUCEE’s to Stafford.

Mary Becelia

Falmouth

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”