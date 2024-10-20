Vindman Is No Spanberger

James Dinizio Jr.

Stafford

Virginia's 7th District deserves to be represented by someone that appears to be an independent thinker willing to reach across the aisle and work for the good of all his constituents.

Mr. Vindman's past actions indicate, to me, that he is too easily led by political expediency that does not serve Virginia's 7th but rather the political needs of the leaders of his chosen party from New York and California.

We deserve better.

Share

Party First? Every Accusation is a Confession

By Denis Kaufman

Orange County

Virginia GOP Senate and House (CD-7) candidates, Hung Cao and Derrick Anderson, respectively, appear to be reading from the same campaign jargon instruction book. In the last week or so they both released ads accusing their opponents, Senator Tim Kaine and Eugene Vindman, respectively, of being “party first guys,” putting their party over country or constituents.

Coming from Hung Cao and Derrick Anderson, that’s rich.

Eugene Vindman is a newcomer to politics, but his main claim to fame is instructive. He put his country ahead of a career he had invested his entire adult life in, not to mention his family’s well being, to bring to light a president’s malfeasance and law-breaking. I don’t see Vindman flinching over a matter of principle or policy difference if he found himself disagreeing with a President Harris or Democratic Party leaders.

Frankly, I don’t see Derrick Anderson or Hung Cao standing up to a President Trump or his MAGA lieutenants. Not after they begged Donald Trump’s endorsement. How do I know they begged? Because that’s what Trump likes and expects from his supplicants. He has said as much.

Tim Kaine has worked for years across the aisle and with members in both houses of congress to repeal the 1991 Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF). In doing so he strengthened congress’s atrophied role in determining how, when and why to employ our forces. Repealing the badly out of date AUMF limits the Executive Branch’s ability to send troops into conflict zones without Congress’s consent. Donald Trump has made it clear he wants to be able to send troops anywhere, anytime, including against domestic “enemies.” He also wanted to bomb Mexico, remember? Thanks to Kaine, he’ll have to go to Congress now.

Would Hung Cao or Derrick Anderson sponsor legislation that tied Trump’s hands?

I can’t see Hung Cao or Derrick Anderson, whose candidacies exist because Trump endorsed them, telling him “No.”

Schedule F was one of Trump’s priorities in his sole term in office. He plans to re-launch Schedule F if reelected, which politicizes the non-political and professional civil service; a critical piece of project 2025. The federal government is one of the largest employers in Virginia, which Hung Cao hopes to represent in the Senate. Tens of thousands of government employees live in the 7th Congressional District that Anderson hopes to represent. Trump’s Schedule F will leave most of those employees wondering if they will keep their jobs. Kaine and Vindman would stand up to any president who tried to politicize our non-political professional civil service.

Have Derrick Anderson or Hung Cao ever spoken out against Schedule F or any part of Project 2025?

There are two “party first guys” running for Senate and CD-7 this year, but they’re not Tim Kaine or Eugene Vindman. It’s the two guys who are casting stones and telling lies, Hung Cao and Derrick Anderson. In what’s become standard MAGA practice, every accusation turns out to be a confession.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit our website at the link that follows.

Read Local Obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past month, our reporting was:

$8 a month supports great journalism

First to report on a Spotsylvania School teacher arrested for bringing drugs onto campus.

First to report on new facility fees leveled by MWHC on patient bills.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Provided extensive coverage of the cellphone bans that are sweeping local school districts.

And so much more, like Clay Jones, Drew Gallagher, Hank Silverberg, and more.

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month