Rose
Nov 13Edited

Mary Becelia is an outstanding community member who works tirelessly to improve this region in a variety of ways. I have known her for 13 years and know her to be an honest and fair person. It is disheartening to see this happening to her and to read about this chain of events.

Ben Litchfield
Nov 12

The Board of Supervisors owes Ms. Becelia an apology.

