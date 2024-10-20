By Dennis Wemm

THEATRE CRITIC

TV and movies provide a lot of backstage dramas that include a lot of “backstage drama.” Mostly what you see makes the process of doing a play look like a combination of “Real Housewives” mixed with “Big Brother” and amplified by a performance scene or two, most of which show you little of acting or directing or production. You’ll probably see a musical number; there’s the wise elderly stage manager who has seen it all who provides fatherly or motherly advice, there are young performers hungry for success…all the tropes.

Most theatre groups are a functioning combination of teaching and learning, clubs that provide some energetic folks with an outlet for their need to perform, and entertainment “factories” that follow a process to achieve that performance. Mostly the backstage “drama” is frowned upon, and the behavior is bound by rules and ethics.

Even on the educational and community theatre levels, theatre is an art form that’s bound by business practices.

Such a place is The Fredericksburg Studio for the Performing Arts, which I visited over a week and observed the Limelight Theatre Company’s rehearsal process. I attended an early rehearsal for The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

This group produces shows for young performers. These are full plays that are edited down to forty minutes or an hour and are fixed up to allow a great experience for young performers.

So, what happens? Things you’re not likely to see on TV: a group of young people who are waiting patiently for rehearsal.

Why are they waiting? Because the rule of “If you’re on time you’re late” is part of the ethics of theatre performance. Also, most theatre people get along with each other really well. What are they doing? Chatting, checking phone messages (no phones are allowed in rehearsal; likewise no food or drink, and civil behavior reigns supreme). Practicing moments with each other, comparing notes for earlier rehearsals, and learning their parts.

There’s some gentle goofing and a lot of friendly laughter-but all is very quiet and respectful for those already rehearsing in the room down the hall. These kids are serious and save their energy for the rehearsal.

Really dedicated young actors rehearse far longer than they perform. It’s learning time but also finding out the way they fit into their role and the show (and a chance to show off). This is their time to learn their craft.

Stepping into their rehearsal space and watching them learn, I felt like an intruder. I was a distraction and an object of nervous glances and occasional shy smile. And I know exactly how they felt. Then Laura Matter, the Music Director started putting them through their vocal paces, and then incorporated the dance moves they’d already learned at home. Questions are asked and answered, notes are given, timings and blocking are tweaked. Sometimes there are minor collisions, sometimes there are issues with timing or interpretation, but because everyone has done their homework it’s a time to bring their work together and see how it all fits.

Director Nicole Kent and Musical Director Laura Matter are very proud and supportive of the young people with whom they work. They provide the performers with materials that allow them to rehearse at home, allowing them the room to find the characters in themselves and practice the words and vocals with guidance. This allows the directors to work with the whole ensemble and see their work come together collaboratively.

Besides songs and dances, young people are helped with basic acting skills: using character biography to understand character motivations, interpreting individual roles, and establishing physical characterization as well as line delivery. This is especially important for performers in the chorus-they should always remember that they are performing a person who happens to be singing and dancing. They have to understand and remember who they are in the story.

Auditions for the Limelight Theatre are open to all young people with a will to perform, and a desire to create. You do not have to be a Fredericksburg Studio for the Performing Arts student in order to be cast.

Performances are scheduled for The Addams Family (younger@part) at Fredericksburg Baptist Church on October 26 (1:30 and 4:00 pm) and 27 (2:30 pm). Purchase Tickets.

Performances for The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee will be on November 23 and November 24 at the John J. Wright Educational & Cultural Center.

Dennis Wemm is a retired professor of theatre and communication, having taught and led both departments at Glenville State College for 34 years. In his off time he was president and sometimes Executive Director of the West Virginia Theatre Conference, secretary and president of the Southeastern Theatre Conference, and generally enjoyed a life in theatre.

