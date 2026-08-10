FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

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Michael Brian O’Keefe's avatar
Michael Brian O’Keefe
2hEdited

As always Phil, your insider view on military issues rings true. Thank you for this thoughtful piece.

Our nation is in the perilous position you document because the president appointed a guy as Secretary of Defense whose main qualification, according the president himself, is that he looks like he’s “straight out of central casting”. Like so many of his fellow appointees, he lacks substance.

And that the Republican-controlled congress keeps giving the president everything he asks for tells me two important things.

The first is that, although the term was coined to describe those who resist the president , Trump Derangement Syndrome much more accurately describes what ails most of the members of the Republican Congressional caucuses and just about every MAGA zealot I’ve ever met or whose opinions I’ve read.

And second, the best treatment for TDS is to vote those Republican congressional enablers out of office in November.

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Paul Cariker's avatar
Paul Cariker
4h

The FXBG Advance's Trump Derangement Syndrome is so off the scale that you make Jacobin magazine look like a Charlie Kirk newsletter. Have to laugh at how you end up giving Lloyd Austin a pass when it comes to "readiness" (except among transgender soldiers with whom he was infatuated) and you never mention the impact of the weapons we have given to Ukraine over the last three years on our stockpile. There is nothing our soldiers, sailors and Marines have done or are doing against Iran that suggests "readiness" has failed. Last year's B2 strike during Operation Epic Fury was a master lesson in planning and execution as well as skill and daring. I suspect that in some quarters there is a great deal of hidden support for Iran as long as they can make Orange Man Bad look bad.

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