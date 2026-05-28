By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

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Last year, in its first year of existence, the Fredericksburg chapter of the American Association of University Women collected enough sanitary pads to fill 250 toiletry bags for distribution at the Interfaith Community Council’s annual School Dressing Days.

That was more than double their goal of filling 100 bags, said chapter member Nancy Raines, who organized the drive.

This year, Raines said, the chapter is hoping to exceed last year’s number by filling at least 275 bags with a supply of sanitary pads. The bags will be given out to girls in 5th through 12th grade whose families have registered them to participate in School Dressing Days.

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“My daughter teaches at Battlefield Middle, which is a Title I school, and I am aware of many of the girls needing pads,” Raines said.

The state branch of AAUW was 100 years old in 2025, and local chapters were challenged to donate 100 of something to a community organization in honor of the anniversary.

“We were talking about donating pads to [the University of Mary Washington], but I indicated that I thought probably the middle schools in our area could use them more,” Raines said.

Kids who attend School Dressing Days already receive hygiene bags filled with toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, and other necessities. Raines, a longtime volunteer for the event, thought it would be easy to add sanitary pads to the hygiene bags for young women.

Last year’s drive was so successful that the Fredericksburg AAUW decided to repeat it this year.

“I now have over 2,000 pads so far,” said Raines, “So our goal is to try to give enough to fill 275 bags.”

Period poverty—which is defined by the organization Dignity Grows as “the lack of or uncertain access to basic menstrual hygiene supplies due to financial constraints”—is a pervasive problem that has affected almost 42% of women at some point in their lives, according to a 2025 report.

The issue affects young women, women of color, and economically disadvantaged women at greater rates. Sixty-six percent of women under the age of 25 have experienced period poverty, compared to 49% of women aged 25-54, the report found.

Half of non-white women have experienced period poverty, compared to 38% of white women. Among Hispanic women specifically, 59% have experienced period poverty.

And 52% of women from households with an annual income of less than $30,000 per year have experienced period poverty, compared to 25% of women from households making more than $125,000.

“The need is huge,” Raines said. “I’m very passionate about this drive.”

Ensuring equity between women and men has been the goal of AAUW since it was founded in 1881, so the drive fits in well with the organization’s mission.

“[The association] exists to promote equality and women’s rights, so that’s something that is a passion of ours,” Raines said, “Just to illuminate things that people can do to help women and ensure they have the same opportunities men do.”

To donate products or funds to the AAUW’s sanitary pad drive, contact Raines at nraines12@hotmail.com.

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