By Martin Davis

The monthly housing report had hopeful news for prospective buyers: the median price of homes in our area has dropped.

In the post-COVID market reality, however, what that means is difficult to tease out.

Price Drops Aren’t Equally Distributed

While the region covered by the Fredericksburg Area Association of Realtors realized an overall 2-percentage-point decline in the median sales price year-over-year from September 2024 to September 2025, only two localities saw median prices drop — Orange and Spotsylvania.

The picture muddies when the year-over-year change in median home sales price is juxtaposed to the year-over-year change in the number of homes sold.

Of the seven localities in the region FAAR covers, only one — Spotsylvania — realized declines in both median home price and number of homes sold.

This is more noteworthy than the overall modest decline in median home prices across the region because 33% of all homes sold in FAAR’s region — 159 — were sold in Spotsylvania.

Further, Spotsylvania and Stafford account for 63% of all homes sold in the FAAR region.

Looking at the real estate market through the two dominant localities in the region changes the calculus of how we understand what is happening in the housing market.

The question becomes why is Spotsylvania falling as Stafford continues to see increases?

The answer may lie in the overall economy.

Serving the Higher-End Buyer

In a number of important areas, higher-end buyers are driving the U.S. economy, and businesses are responding accordingly.

Consider the automotive market, where Kelly Blue Book announced on Monday that for the first time, the average cost of a new car in the U.S. topped $50,000.

Erin Keating of Cox Automotive told Forbes that, “Today’s auto market is being driven by wealthier households who have access to capital, good loan rates, and are propping up the higher end of the market.”

A similar trend is affecting the vacation market. Last month the New York Times published an essay arguing how Disney World, once a staple vacation spot for middle class families, is now catering to higher-income families.

“For most of the park’s history,” the essay said, “Disney was priced to welcome people across the income spectrum, embracing the motto ‘Everyone is a V.I.P.’ …. Back then, America’s large and thriving middle class was the focus of most companies’ efforts and firmly in the driver’s seat. That middle class has so eroded in size and in purchasing power — and the wealth of our top earners has so exploded — that America’s most important market today is its affluent.”

It is possible that this trend is affecting the real estate market in our region?

Spotsylvania’s median home price in September 2025 was $459,000. While that number is still too high for many middle-class families in our region, it pales next to Stafford’s median home price of $519,000.

Spotsylvania has been a haven for people moving into our region since 2000, featuring homes that catered to middle-class tastes at prices below those just to the north.

Inflation and wage stagnation, however, are hitting middle class families harder than higher-income families, pricing many out of markets (cars and vacations) that just five to ten years earlier they could access.

That could explain why, even with less-expensive homes, Spotsylvania is beginning to drag while Stafford continues to rise.

Still Searching for ‘Normal’

Spotsylvania’s negative numbers and Stafford’s positive numbers make them the counties to watch in coming months as a measure of the overall health of the housing market.

Should the trend of Spotsylvania’s median home prices and home sales continue to drop, and Stafford’s continue to rise, it may indicate that the wealth gap is taking hold in our region with clear winners and losers.

That’s great news for people on the upper end of the economic spectrum. For middle class families and others, however, it means gaining access to homes will only get more challenging. Not because the homes aren’t available, but because it’s becoming more difficult for families to find the resources to buy.

More Destabilizing Pressures

Complicating all of this is the ongoing government shutdown. Typically, these are short-term concerns. The government does reopen, people go back to work, and lost pay is restored.

This shutdown, however, is different in some critical ways. The Trump Administration has threatened to withhold lost salaries from many government workers, and the Office of Personnel Management has begun following up on its promise to fire federal workers.

Our region is particularly vulnerable to these pressures.

In short, there is nothing normal about the times we are in, or the housing market in our region.

How all this plays out won’t be known until the spring.

This real estate report, however, suggests some worrying signs about the overall health and direction of our economy.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”