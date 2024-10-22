FXBG Advance

Leo B Watkins
Oct 23

Anyone else have concerns when public entities are pushed by businesses to hide facts from citizens?

Why is it not the public's concern how much water or power their government is agreeing to provide these companies and at what rate? And being compelled to operate in such a manner because said businesses have a stranglehold on the local economy.

Been my experience that when someone offers you something too good to be true, it's too good to be true. And if they feel a need to hide it from you, it's because it's something they would rather you not know.

What's that old saying about democracy dying in darkness?

NDA's seem to be a classic means of turning off the lights. In this case, in more ways than one.

Hmmm.

Anyway, thanks for letting us know what little there is to know. And why there is so little.

Joe Brito
Oct 24

There needs to be more sunshine in the Data Center Planning process!

An application came in to Rezone 1,054 acres in Hartwood for a Data Center. Link at bottom.

I would like to see the complete infrastructure plan. Where and what type of new power plants?

What's the financial plan for building the infrastructure?

Show us the plans for new high voltage transmission lines, water lines, Fiber lines, gas lines.

https://hello.stafford.va.us/plan?apnum=24155956

