Dawn Shelley
Oct 14

This new rule that reduces the number of semesters that new English speakers are exempt from accountability calculations from 11 to three is just to hurt the schools. Does anyone expect anyone to be completely fluent in any language to be able to read, learn, be tested, and pass the test after only being in a country for 1.5 years? Remember the people the students live with families who don't speak or read the language. Many of the languages aren't even the same alphabet!

Like Youngkin could move to Thailand and be able to learn the language well enough to test in 1.5 years (on a post Graduate level) while following the same schedule our students keep and living with people who only speak English.

