Spotsylvania County today announced the passing of Deborah “Debbie” Fisher Williams. Williams was the county’s commissioner of the revenue for over three decades. She was last elected to that office in November 2023. That term expires December 31, 2027.

Janet Lloyd will serve as the acting commissioner of the revenue until a special election can be called.

According to Michelle McGinnis, director of community engagement and tourism for Spotsylvania County, the Board of Supervisors will petition the Circuit Court to hold the special election.

The court will set the date, but McGinnis said it will probably be held November 2026, with the winner of that race serving out Williams’ term.

In November 2027, there will be the regularly scheduled election for commissioner of the revenue, which is a four-year term.

The county’s press release announcing Williams’ death said the following of her:

“Ms. Williams was a proud resident of Spotsylvania County, widely respected for her dedication to public service, both locally and across the Commonwealth. With an unflappable nature, she took great pride in serving Spotsylvania residents and was committed to providing excellent customer service. During her tenure, she saw the county’s population nearly double, increasing from about 77,000 to over 150,000.

“She will be deeply missed by colleagues and her loyal staff, who will remember her strength, dedication to fairness, sense of humor, and relentless love for her family. Truly a trusted friend to all, she leaves a lasting legacy. Spotsylvania County extends its heartfelt condolences to the Williams family. Obituary and arrangements: https://www.echovita.com/us/obituaries/va/fredericksburg/deborah-williams-21085701.”

