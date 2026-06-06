By Brandon Roberts, Ruth Talbot, and Nick McMillan, ProPublica

Miriam Zilles/Substack

This story was originally published by ProPublica.

Labels on pill bottles may list the distributor or repackager of a generic drug, but they don’t always show where it was really made. Without that critical information, you can’t learn what the Food and Drug Administration discovered if and when that factory was inspected for quality and safety violations.

Now you can.

To bring more sunlight to the world of drug manufacturing, the investigative nonprofit ProPublica connected the disparate databases and websites where the FDA scatters this information. ProPublica also obtained documents stemming from thousands of FDA inspections of generic drug factories since 2008. At one point, ProPublica sued the FDA in federal court for factory locations and received a partial list.

The ProPublica database will show you the facility that manufactured your prescription generic drugs and any inspection reports ProPublica has from the FDA. CLICK HERE to read more and begin your search.

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