FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

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Rabson, Steve's avatar
Rabson, Steve
1h

When I took my driver's test at 16 in 1959, part of the test was parallel parking, unlike today. I failed the first time. Most cars still had standard "stick" shifts. Now even driving schools don't have them anymore. Some car makes were identifiable by the sound of their engines,

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