FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

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Zippy86's avatar
Zippy86
1h

OMG, what will we write about when Trump is gone. What will we protest? That phrase "This Is the Most Consequential Midterm Election," has been over used. It has been used as far back as 2000 according to google. Just get out and vote and then live with the results. Get over yourself.

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