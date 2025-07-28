By Adele Uphaus

The Mary Washington Monument was vandalized over the weekend. Submitted photos.

The Mary Washington Monument was vandalized over the weekend, likely on Saturday night.

Anne Darron, executive director of the Washington Heritage Museums—which manages the monument as well as the Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern, Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, and St. James House—shared news of the vandalism on Monday.

“Spray painted symbols and words were applied to two sides of the obelisk, defacing a site that holds deep historical and cultural significance,” Darron wrote in an email to the Advance. “It's a heartbreaking incident, especially considering how much time and care WHM has put into revitalizing the property. The organization has cleared invasive trees and underbrush, renovated the Caretaker's Lodge, and is currently developing plans to improve both accessibility and the overall educational experience for visitors.”

Police are currently investigating the vandalism, Darron said.

Construction of a monument commemorating the mother of George Washington began in the 1830s but was never finished. In the 1890s, two female-led organizations — the Mary Washington Monument Association of Fredericksburg and the National Mary Washington Memorial Association — oversaw completion of the monument and a 2,057-square-foot granite house that was meant to be a residence for the monument’s caretaker.

In 1966, the two ladies’ organizations deeded the 4-acre Mary Washington Monument Park to the city.

WHM acquired the monument site—which includes the monument; the caretaker’s lodge; Meditation Rock, where Mary went often to pray for her son George’s safety during the Revolutionary War; and Mary’s burial site—in January of 2023.

The organization is currently conducting a fundraising campaign to ensure the site can be cared for and preserved for future generations.

