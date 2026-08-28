FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

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Robert Kravetz's avatar
Robert Kravetz
12m

Hi, Pat. Since there is strength in numbers, I wonder if you, me, and Jay B. might join forces?

RK

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Ranjit Singh's avatar
Ranjit Singh
19m

Excellent, informative piece. Thank you.

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