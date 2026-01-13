Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

Continuation of December 9, 2026 Meeting

Discussion of Proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Board of Supervisors and School Board Related to the Construction of Facilities (Document)

Request for Use of Fiscal Year 2025 School Reversion Funds for Purchase of Learning Villas (Modulars) at Lewis & Clark Elementary School (Document)

Organizational Meeting

Election of Chair

Election of Vice-Chair

Adoption of Rules of Order

Schedule of Regular Board Meetings for 2026

Board of Supervisors Appointments

Close Organizational Meeting

Appointments

Board of Zoning Appeals (Reedy Church District)

Consent Agenda

Approval of Warrants (Document)

Approval of a Right of Way Easement Agreement with Rappahannock Electric Cooperative for the Purpose of Installing and Constructing Underground Conduit and Conductor Cable Lines for Transmitting and/or Distributing Electric Power to Lowe-Massie Park (Document)

Approval of Non-Exclusive Deed of Easement Between the Caroline County Board of Supervisors and Cogeco US (Delmar), LLC D/B/A Breezeline for the Installation, Maintenance, Operation, and Repair of All Associated Equipment Necessary for the Transmission and Distribution of Broadband and Other Telecommunications Services to the Department of Public Works/Utilities and Wastewater Treatment Plant Located at 12613 Mill Creek Road, Ruther Glen, Virginia (Document)

Request to Declare County Property as Surplus (2003 Chevrolet Tahoe- Department of Fire & Rescue)

Approval of Updated Client Engagement Agreement with Sands Anderson for County Attorney Services

Unfinished Business

Renewal of Employee Health and Dental Insurance for 2026/2027 Plan Year (Document)

New Business

Proposal to Increase Pay for Election Poll Workers (Document)

Informational/Calendar Items

Capital Projects Update

Approval of Planning Commission Schedule

Paragraphs 3 and 4

