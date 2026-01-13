MEETING PREVIEW: Caroline County Board of Supervisors
The Caroline County Board of Supervisors will meet Jan. 13 to conclude a meeting begun on December 9, 2025, and then progress to the Board of Supervisors' reorganization meeting.
Continuation of December 9, 2026 Meeting
Discussion of Proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Board of Supervisors and School Board Related to the Construction of Facilities (Document)
Request for Use of Fiscal Year 2025 School Reversion Funds for Purchase of Learning Villas (Modulars) at Lewis & Clark Elementary School (Document)
Organizational Meeting
Election of Chair
Election of Vice-Chair
Adoption of Rules of Order
Schedule of Regular Board Meetings for 2026
Board of Supervisors Appointments
Close Organizational Meeting
Appointments
Board of Zoning Appeals (Reedy Church District)
Consent Agenda
Approval of Warrants (Document)
Approval of a Right of Way Easement Agreement with Rappahannock Electric Cooperative for the Purpose of Installing and Constructing Underground Conduit and Conductor Cable Lines for Transmitting and/or Distributing Electric Power to Lowe-Massie Park (Document)
Approval of Non-Exclusive Deed of Easement Between the Caroline County Board of Supervisors and Cogeco US (Delmar), LLC D/B/A Breezeline for the Installation, Maintenance, Operation, and Repair of All Associated Equipment Necessary for the Transmission and Distribution of Broadband and Other Telecommunications Services to the Department of Public Works/Utilities and Wastewater Treatment Plant Located at 12613 Mill Creek Road, Ruther Glen, Virginia (Document)
Request to Declare County Property as Surplus (2003 Chevrolet Tahoe- Department of Fire & Rescue)
Approval of Updated Client Engagement Agreement with Sands Anderson for County Attorney Services
Unfinished Business
Renewal of Employee Health and Dental Insurance for 2026/2027 Plan Year (Document)
New Business
Proposal to Increase Pay for Election Poll Workers (Document)
Informational/Calendar Items
Capital Projects Update
Approval of Planning Commission Schedule
Paragraphs 3 and 4
