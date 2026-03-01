By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

This evening, the Fredericksburg City School Board will hold a regular meeting, with the Superintendent’s budget being the main item of business.

The proposed budget for the 2026-2027 school year is $68.3 million for the operating budget, $8.9 million for the grants budget, and $800,000 for the capital budget.

Recognitions

Character Education Spotlight - Perseverance - Walker-Grant Middle School

Gladys West Elementary, Hugh Mercer Elementary, Lafayette Elementary, and Walker-Grant Middle Spelling Bee winners & FCPS Division Spelling Bee Champion and Runner-Up

National Music in Our Schools Month and Youth Art Month

James Monroe athletes will receive recognition for placing in winter sports.

School Social Worker Week - March 1-7, 2026

Maintenance Worker Appreciation Day - March 4, 2026

New Administrative Employee

Public Hearing

Public Hearing on the 2026-2027 School Operating Budget, Special Revenues Fund Budget (Grants), and the Capital Fund Budget

Consent Agenda

Minutes of the February 9, 2026 School Board Budget Work Session (Document)

Minutes of the February 9, 2026, Regular School Board Meeting (Document)

Out-of-District Tuition Rates for the 2026-2027 School Year (Document)

Action Items

Personnel Items

Superintendent’s Proposed 2026-2027 School Operating Budget, Special Revenue (Grants) and Capital Improvement Budget (Document)

Information Items

Instructional Update

Monthly Financial and Budget Report (Document)

Revision to Regulation GCBD-R - Staff Leaves and Absences (Document)

Update to Policy - KD (also BDDH) - Public Participation At School Board Meetings

Facilities & Transportation Update

Technology Update

New Business

