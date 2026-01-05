Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

The King George County Board of Supervisors holds its organizational meeting Tuesday evening. The Service Authority Board of Directors will also convene during this meeting.

The meeting opens with the Board of Supervisors electing a chair and vice chair for the year, adopting the bylaws, and establishing the 2026 meeting calendar.

This will be followed by the Board of Supervisors appointing the county’s Service Authority Board of Directors.

At this point the Supervisors will recess and the Service Authority directors will convene to elect a chair and vice chair, vote on the bylaws, and set the calendar for the year. The Service Authority will then move on four consent agenda items:

Issuance of warrants against the FY25 – 26 KGCSA Capital Reserve Fund for $782,281.30

Issuance of warrants against the FY25 – 26 KGCSA Operating Fund for $299,815.54.

Warrant Information (Detailed Description of Purchases as listed in the Issuance of Warrants above).

Approval of Meeting Minutes for December 02, 2025, and December 16, 2025

The Service Authority then ends it meeting and the Board of Supervisors reconvene to consider seven consent agenda items:

Issuance of Warrants against the FY25-26 Capital Improvement Fund for $125,628.24.

Issuance of Warrants against the FY25-26 Economic Development Authority for $2,378.00.

Issuance of Warrants against the FY25-26 General Fund for $508,672.86.

Issuance of Warrant against the FY25- 26 Library Fund for $9,591.33

Issuance of Warrants against the FY25- 26 Parks & Recreation Fund for $7,659.80.

Warrant Information (Detailed Description of Purchases as listed in the Issuance of Warrants above).

Meeting Minutes: December 02, 2025, and December 16, 2025

The meeting concludes with the appointments of people to Boards, Committees, and Commissions.

