Tuesday evening’s Board of Supervisors’ meeting in Spotsylvania includes 12 Consent Agenda items, two public hearings, a presentation, and a joint work session with the planning commission on data center development.

The joint work session includes a discussion to amend Spotsylvania County Code to include data centers as special use in O-1, O-2, C-1, C-2, C-3, RC, and V; and adding add data centers as a permitted use and to establish development standards and to establish development standards specific to Data Center development in the (I-1) and (I-2) districts.

Consent Agenda

Approval of the Minutes of the October 14, 2025 Board of Supervisors Meeting (Document) Approval of Commendation for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated XI Upsilon Omega Chapter Approval of Commendation Recognizing the Historic and Ongoing Service of the Spotsylvania County Woman’s Club Approval of Contract to Juniper Construction Co. Inc. for the Renovation of the Department of Social Services (Document) Approval of Contract Modification #5 for Renewal to Anthem Health Plans of Virginia, Inc. to Provide Group Health and Prescription Insurance Program to include Dental, Vision and EAP Approval of Contract Modification #5 for Renewal to Brown & Brown Insurance Agency of Virginia, Inc. for Property, Liability, Commercial Auto, and Supplemental Accident and Disability Insurance Services for FREM & Volunteer Personnel Approval of Modification 9 Renewal 3 to County Waste, LLC dba GFL Environmental for Front Load Refuse and Single Stream Service Approval of Purchase Order to VertexOne for Customer Smart-Meter Portal Software Approval of Task Order 25-05 to Sullivan Donahoe & Ingalls for Rt. 1 – Jackson Gateway Sewer Improvements FY 2026 Budget Adjustment to Appropriate Funding for an Emergency UPS Replacement at the Lee Hill Building Staff recommends that the Board approve the proposed FY 2025 Carryover requests FY 2026 Schools Categorical Budget Adjustment

Public Hearings

Rezone the 36.24 acre parcel, Tax Map Parcel #63-14-6, from Commercial Highway (C-3) to Industrial 1 (I-1); And rezone a 0.81-acre portion of Tax Map Parcel #63-14-41B from Agriculture (A-2) to Commercial Highway (C-3) to eliminate the parcel’s dual zoning of C-3 and A-2. (Presentation) Public Hearing to Consider Amending County Code Section 1-18 to Increase the Courthouse Security Fee

Presentation

Schools’ Career Technical Education Center (CTE) Presentation

Joint Meeting with Planning Commission

The Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission will conduct a joint work session to discuss data center development and potential regulations related to data centers as a by-right use versus a special use and appropriate development standards. The most recent draft ordinance is attached as a redlined document for reference. Staff will present the current draft ordinance and offer alternatives for consideration to assist with the discussion. (Redlined Draft Ordinance)

